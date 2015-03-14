BEIJING, March 14 Champions Guangzhou Evergrande made it two wins from two in the Chinese Super League but suffered more injuries and again failed to hit the heights in a 2-1 win at promoted Chongqing Lifan 2-1 on Saturday.

Chinese international Gao Lin had put Fabio Cannavaro's side in front in the 17th minute with a clever looping header after a cross from the left by Elkeson.

Brazilian Ricardo Goulart grabbed a second just before halftime after unlocking Lifan's offside trap and confidently slotting home.

The interval was a good opportunity for the visitors to patch up their walking wounded with midfielder Huang Bowen having his head bandaged after an early collision.

The problems continued in the second half, with Zou Zheng forced off with injury as the quality seeped out of the game.

Zhang Chiming scored a 63rd minute counter-attack strike for Lifan but Evergrande held on for a second win for Cannavaro, who took over from former Italian World Cup-winning coach Marcello Lippi in the close season.

Joining Evergrande on six points from two matches were last year's runners-up Beijing Guoan and Shanghai Shenhua, who were both 1-0 winners on Saturday.

The prolific Dejan Damjanovic was again Beijing's match-winner, the Montenegrin striker heading in a 78th minute effort to see off Henan Jianye.

Shenhua continued their impressive start to the campaign by surprisingly downing Guangzhou R&F away to continue Cosmin Contra's mixed start as coach.

Brazilian Paulo Henrique followed up last week's hat-trick with the only goal after good work down the left by Colombian Giovanni Moreno.

The two Guangzhou clubs and Beijing will now turn their attentions to AFC Champions League action this week.

(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore, editing by Ed Osmond)