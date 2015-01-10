BRISBANE Jan 11 Alain Perrin may have found the Lang Park surface 'very, very, very bad' but his side's lucky 1-0 victory over Asian heavyweights Saudi Arabia at least fulfilled his prediction from two months ago.

The Frenchman had said before a friendly against New Zealand in November that he expected his side to beat the Saudis in their opening Group B game at the 2015 Asian Cup, and to do so would set them up for a knockout place.

"Personally my aim is always to win every game," the former Lyon boss told local reporters in November about his Asian Cup ambitions. "And the first game is the most crucial one.

"If we want to qualify for the knockout stage we must beat our first opponent."

The 58-year-old side now face Uzbekistan at the same venue on Wednesday, though Perrin said he was not happy with the surface at Brisbane's pre-eminent football ground, which also hosts rugby union and rugby league matches.

"It doesn't deserve the competition, this pitch," Perrin told reporters of parts of the re-laid turf at the ground, which was causing a uneven surface.

"(It is) very, very, very, very bad.

"(I am) very surprised. Training ground is much better than competition pitch."

Lang Park hosts six pool games and a quarter-final, with the next match between Group D opponents Iraq and Jordan on Monday, before China return to the venue on Jan. 12 for their clash with Uzbekistan.

The Uzbeks beat North Korea 1-0 in their opening game and Perrin was aware victory would ensure China would qualify for the knockout phase for the first time since they finished runners-up in 2004.

"I think the next step for us is to prepare for the next match against Uzbekistan," said Perrin, whose side only qualified for the finals as the best third-placed team.

"Of course, we are taking this tournament one step at a time." (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by John O'Brien)