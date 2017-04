MANAMA, April 30 Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim al Khalifa of Bahrain was re-elected unopposed as the president of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) at the confederation's congress on Thursday.

Salman, 49, will serve a four-year term and keeps his seat on the executive committee of FIFA, world soccer's governing body, as the AFC president. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)