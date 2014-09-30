JAKARTA, Sept 30 Indonesian champions Persipura Jayapura failed in their bid to become the first non-West Asian side to make the final of the AFC Cup when they were thrashed 6-0 at home by Kuwaitis Qadsia Sporting Club in the second leg of their semi-final on Tuesday.

The huge victory allowed the 2011 and 2013 runners-up to advance to another final 10-2 on aggregate as they seek a first title in the AFC's second tier club competition.

Bader Al Mutwa and captain Saleh Al Sheikh each scored twice to silence the capacity crowd in Indonesia, who had been hopeful of reaching the final after their side knocked out double defending champions Al Kuwait 8-4 in the quarter-finals.

Qadsia SC will face the winners of Tuesday's second semi-final between Iraq's Erbil and Kitchee of Hong Kong with the second leg evenly poised after a 1-1 draw in the Middle East a fortnight ago. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)