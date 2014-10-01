HONG KONG Oct 1 Iraq's Erbil will take on Kuwait side Qadsia Sporting Club in the 11th consecutive all-West Asian final of the AFC Cup after ending the run of Hong Kong side Kitchee.

Erbil, runners-up in 2012, claimed a 3-2 aggregate win over Kitchee after taking the second leg of their semi-final 2-1 in Hong Kong on Tuesday, where a huge thunderstorm before kick-off made conditions tricky for the first half.

The visitors adapted quickest, however, with Ali Faez and Amjed Radhi putting the Iraqis 2-0 ahead in the first seven minutes to leave the hosts requiring three goals to advance which always looked unlikely.

Kitchee pulled one back with 23 minutes left but joined Indonesian champions Persipura Jayapura, who were beaten 10-2 on aggregate by Qadsia SC, in falling short of becoming the first side from outside of West Asia to reach the final of the AFC's second tier club competition.

Erbil, who have played home matches in Lebanon, Qatar and Jordan because of the security issues in Iraq, have been drawn to 'host' the Oct. 18 one leg final against Qadsia, who finished runners-up last year and in 2010. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)