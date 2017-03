Jan 30 Hosts South Korea will take on qualifiers Australia in the July 20 East Asian Cup opener after the tournament fixtures were announced on Wednesday. Asian champions Japan, coached by Alberto Zaccheroni, will play China the next day in the four-team round-robin tournament, the East Asian Football Federation said on its website (www.eaff.com). The winners of the east Asian regional championship will pocket $250,000. Schedule: July 20: South Korea v Australia. July 21: Japan v China. July 24: South Korea v China. July 25: Japan v Australia. July 28: Australia v China South Korea v Japan. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Tom Pilcher)