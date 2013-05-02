UPDATE 2-Olympics-IOC's Fredericks steps down as 2024 Games bid chief
* FIBA's Baumann appointed to replace Fredericks (Updates with IOC reaction, Baumann's appointment)
May 2 Factbox on Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, who was on Thursday elected new president of the Asian Football Confederation.
Name: Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa
Born: 1965
Country: Bahrain
Roles:
Asian Football Confederation disciplinary committee chairman (2003-2009)
FIFA disciplinary committee deputy chairman (2003-2009)
FIFA 2014 World Cup committee member
Bahrain Football Association president (since 2002)
Bahrain Football Association vice president (1998-2002)
Bahrain Olympic Committee vice president (since 2009)
General secretary Supreme Council for Youth & Sports (since 2010)
Manifesto pledges:
- Reunite the Asian Football Community
- Safeguard the universality of the Laws of the Game
- Re-establish the relationship between FIFA and the AFC
- Ensure full financial transparency
- Guarantee equality in the fair distribution of AFC commercial revenues
- Improve the level of all AFC competitions
- Introduce technology at AFC competitions
- Reinforce the financial support available for both refereeing and coaching courses
- Ensure women's football receives the support it deserves
- Embrace the social responsibility the AFC has towards all members
Support
Backed by the powerful Olympic Council of Asia chief Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, Sheikh Salman was the favourite of the four candidates. (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Peter Rutherford)
* IOC welcomes appeal, wants "clarity" before Pyeongchang 2018 (Updates with IOC reaction)
BERLIN, March 7 International Olympic Committee member Frank Fredericks on Tuesday stepped down as head of the evaluation commission for the 2024 Olympics following an IOC ethics probe into claims he received money from a disgraced marketing consultant.