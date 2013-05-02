KUALA LUMPUR May 2 Qatar 2022 World Cup organiser Hassan Al Thawadi refused to be downbeat about his loss to Sheikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa for a seat on FIFA's executive committee, with another chance likely to be available soon.

The 34-year-old Qatari lawyer lost 28-18 in a head-to-head vote with the Bahraini, who also was elected Asian Football Confederation (AFC) president in an earlier ballot in Malaysia on Thursday.

"It's not a blow at all," Al Thawadi told reporters.

"It has reconfirmed my passion for football, reconfirmed my commitment to football and the potential football has, it has reconfirmed, also, my vision of how football can help in unleashing potential.

"I don't know what the future holds for me but I know my passion and commitment to football is as strong as ever and I will be working with all my colleagues on delivering the vision I have."

Sheikh Salman's victory means he earns a four-year term on FIFA's all-powerful executive committee. There he will join other Asian representatives Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein of Jordan and Thailand's Worawi Makudi who both have seats until 2015.

Al Thawadi, though, might not have to wait long to run again, with the AFC's fourth FIFA executive committee member Vernon Manilal Fernando banned by the world governing body for eight years this week for unethical behaviour.

The Sri Lankan has vowed to contest the charges but his seat is expected to come up for re-election soon with Al Thawadi a likely candidate. The AFC meet on Friday for another congress where the topic is likely to be discussed.

With two West Asian members already representing the AFC at the world governing body, it might be tricky to convince the 47 member associations that a third from the region is suitable over an East Asian candidate.

Sheikh Salman hinted at such before opening the window for another Gulf seat.

"We would like to see a good balance between regions," the Bahraini said.

"We have to look at other regions and their rights but this is not in the constitution, these seats are free to whoever wants to run for it," he said when asked if any replacement for Fernando would have to come from outside of West Asia.

In the meantime, Al Thawadi heads back to his day job of organising a World Cup in the tiny Gulf nation while ignoring the criticism that still surrounds their successful bid more than two years after they were awarded the prize.

"It was still an exhilarating experience, I can't deny that," the Qatari said of his first foray into the murky world of Asian soccer politics. (Editing by Clare Fallon)