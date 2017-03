KUALA LUMPUR May 2 Sheikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa was elected on to FIFA's executive committee after beating Qatari Hassan Al Thawadi in Thursday's vote in Malaysia.

The Bahraini secured 28 votes of the 46 available to secure a four-year term on the world governing body's all powerful decision making table. Hassan had the remaining 18 votes.

