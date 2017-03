KUALA LUMPUR May 1 Saudi Arabia's Hafez Al Medlej has withdrawn from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) presidential elections, the regional body said on Wednesday.

Al Medlej was the outsider for Thursday's vote in Kuala Lumpur where he was due to stand against Sheikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa of Bahrain, Yousuf Al Serkal of the United Arab Emirates and Thai Worawi Makudi.

The AFC did not give a reason for the withdrawal of Al Medlej, who had long threatened to pull out unless the other two West Asian candidates stepped down from the race. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Alison Wildey)