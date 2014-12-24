Dec 24 The United Arab Emirates suffered a big blow to their Asian Cup preparations with captain Ali Khaseif missing next month's tournament in order to complete his national service, local media reported.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper had originally been named in the travelling party but did not board the plane in Dubai for Australia on Tuesday, Emirati daily Sport360 reported on Wednesday.

The Al Jazira stopper had originally been called for national service before last month's Gulf Cup of Nations but deferred it to play in the tournament in Saudi Arabia.

The paper reported that Sharjah goalkeeper Mohamed Yousif had been called up as a replacement for the Jan. 9-31 Asian Cup, where the UAE have been drawn alongside Bahrain, Iran and Qatar in Group C. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston, editing by Alan Baldwin)