SYDNEY Jan 31 Saturday's Asian Cup final between Australia and South Korea went to extra time after the teams finished tied at 1-1 at the end of 90 minutes.

Massimo Luongo scored in the 45th minute to give Australia a 1-0 lead at halftime, then Son Heung-min equalised for South Korea in stoppage time at the end of the match. (Reporting by Julian Linden)