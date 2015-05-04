(Updates with Prince Ali clarifying earlier comments)

By Mike Collett

DEAD SEA, Jordan May 4 Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein suggested on Monday that one candidate rather than three might have a better chance of beating FIFA president Sepp Blatter in this month's elections but said he had no intention of withdrawing from the race.

Earlier media reports suggesting that was he was considering stepping aside were wide of the mark, the 39-year-old Jordanian royal told Reuters and other media in a face-to-face meeting later on Monday.

"What I said earlier has been taken out of context," he said in the grounds of the resort hotel close to where he was hosting the Soccerex Asian Forum at the King Hussein convention centre.

"The message I was trying to make is that it would be ideal if we come to a conclusion, who, as a candidate, has the best chance of winning, and we all support that candidate.

"But having said that I am not considering withdrawing from the elections."

Prince Ali told the BBC earlier: "The important thing is that we support the person who has the best chance of making a change in FIFA.

"At some point there will be a discussion about that."

Asked if he would consider withdrawing he replied: "Of course, everything is there -- but it has to be for the candidate with the best possibilities of winning."

Blatter, 79, who has been president since 1998, is seeking a fifth term in office and is expected to get it when FIFA's 209 members cast their votes.

Last week, reports suggesting that the two other challengers Luis Figo of Portugal and Michael van Praag of the Netherlands were considering pulling out of the campaign were strongly dismissed by both of their campaign managers. (editing by Justin Palmer)