Nov 7 Asian Cup finalists Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar recorded morale-boosting friendly victories on Thursday in their final matches ahead of next week's Gulf Cup of Nations.

Emirati striker Ahmed Khalil scored a second half hat-trick as his side overcame Lebanon 3-2 prior to their Group B fixtures against Oman, Kuwait and Iraq.

In Dammam, Gulf Cup of Nations hosts Saudi Arabia were 2-0 winners over Palestine with Naif Hazazi scoring the opener before setting up Fahad Al Muwallad for a second.

It was a first win in six games for the Saudis, who have been drawn in Group A alongside Bahrain, Yemen and Qatar for the eight-team tournament which begins next Thursday.

In Doha, Qatar showed their capabilities by scoring three times in nine second half minutes to overcome North Korea 3-1. (Writing by Patrick Johnston; Editing by John O'Brien)