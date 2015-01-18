MELBOURNE Jan 18 Uzbekistan led Saudi Arabia 1-0 at halftime in their decisive Asian Cup match in Melbourne on Sunday, edging ahead of their opponents in their battle to make the quarter-finals.

Attacking midfielder Sardor Rashidov, one of five players brought in to the starting lineup after Uzbekistan lost to China on Wednesday, scored the only goal in just the second minute.

Uzbekistan need to win the match to leapfrog Saudi Arabia into second place in Group B, earning a quarter-final showdown with South Korea next Thursday.

If Saudi Arabia, who have won the Asian Cup three times before, win or draw the match they will go through as the group runners up.

China are already assured of winning the group and playing the host-nation Australia in the quarters.

China led North Korea 2-0 at halftime in their final group match in Canberra on Sunday, being played at the same time as the fixture in Melbourne.

With North Korea out of contention, the match was effectively a dead rubber but China coach Alain Perrin resisted the temptation to rest all of his best players, saying it was more important to continue building momentum.

Right winger Sun Ke, who came on as a substitute and scored the winner in China's 2-1 victory over Uzbekistan, celebrated his promotion to the starting side by scoring both goals on Sunday.

He netted the first in the opening minute then his second three minutes before the interval. (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)