SYDNEY Jan 26 A 20th minute Lee Jeong-hyeop header gave South Korea a 1-0 halftime lead over Iraq in their Asian Cup semi-final at a rain-soaked Stadium Australia on Monday.

South Korea, seeking a first continental title in 55 years, had the better chances and got their reward when Kim Jin-su curled a free kick into the box and Lee rose above the Iraqi defence to head the ball into the net.

Iraq, the 2007 champions, had just one attempt on goal but will still have high hopes of progressing to a final against Australia or United Arab Emirates after their dramatic victory over Iran in the quarter-finals.

South Korea dominated the early possession and had the first chance with Han Kyo-won just failing to get a head on a probing ball from his skipper Ki Sung-yueng in the third minute.

Ki was booked four minutes later for hacking down winger Amjed Kalaf but the South Koreans dealt comfortably with the subsequent free kick.

The Koreans had not conceded a goal in any of their previous four matches in the tournament and although Iraq skipper Younis Mahmoud made his presence felt up front, he was more often than not battling alone.

South Korea continued to press forward and in the 19th minute Son Heung-min, the two-goal hero of their quarter-final victory over Uzbekistan, drew a fingertip save out of Jalal Hassan with a rising shot from 25 metres out.

Lee put South Korea ahead a minute later and Son soon looked likely to carve out another chance with a surging run deep into the Iraq half only for his final ball to fall meekly to a green-shirted defender.

Even the persistent rain that fell on Sydney all day could not dampen the spirits of a noisy crowd, the South Koreans at one end with their inflatable batons and the band of Iraqis at the other end accompanied by drums and whistles.

The Koreans had more to shout about but Iraq gave their supporters a lift with a flurry of attacks just before the break when Kalaf's raking drive forced Kim Jin-hyeon to get down low to push the ball across his goal. (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)