July 17 The Asian Football Confederation have
suspended former President Mohamed Bin Hammam after a lengthy
audit of their accounts revealed fresh allegations of financial
wrongdoing, the body said in a statement on Tuesday.
Bin Hammam, who is fighting a life ban by soccer's world
governing body FIFA for bribery, was suspended for 30 days by
the AFC.
The governing body in Asia said he had been suspended for
"events surrounding the negotiation and execution of certain
contracts and with the financial transactions made in and out of
AFC bank accounts and his personal account during the tenure of
Mr. Bin Hammam's presidency."
Qatar's Bin Hammam challenged Sepp Blatter for the FIFA
presidency last year.
He withdrew his candidacy, and was then provisionally
suspended, days before the June election over allegations that
he had tried to buy the votes of Caribbean officials by handing
them $40,000 each in brown envelopes.
Blatter was subsequently re-elected unopposed for a fourth
term as FIFA president, while Bin Hammam was found guilty of
breaking seven articles of FIFA's ethics code, including one on
bribery.
Bin Hammam, who has denied any wrongdoing, was banned for
life and subsequently lost an appeal at FIFA.
He has appealed that decision to the Court of Arbitration
for Sport.
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Pritha
Sarkar)