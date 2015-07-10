July 10 Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal have failed in their bid to get a spectator banned overturned for the home leg of their AFC Champions League quarter-final against Qatari champions Lekhwiya next month.

The Saudis had been given the one match supporter ban by the Asian Football Confederation last month after fans threw objects at Persepolis players in the last 16 clash, the second such incident in a year at the Riyadh club.

The AFC said on Friday they had dismissed the appeal by last season's runners-up against the punishment, which also included a $7,500 fine.

The first leg in the Saudi capital will take place on Aug. 25 with the return on Sept. 15. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)