BRISBANE Jan 16 The first time Keisuke Honda hit the post on Friday, he covered his face with his hands, furious with himself at missing the target.

The second time it happened he threw his arms up in the air in disbelief. When it happened a third time, he just gave a wry smile, accepting that the soccer gods were against him.

Honda did score one goal, and an important one too, converting a penalty in Japan's 1-0 victory over Iraq at the Asian Cup.

He was also named man of the match after a busy performance in which he constantly threatened the Iraqi defence. But it was three near misses that bothered him most.

"That's football, right?" he told a news conference. "I will score next game."

Honda's philosophical approach was shared by Japan coach Javier Aguirre, who knew the result was more important than the missed opportunities.

"It was a very complicated game because Iraq defended well and we couldn't penetrate," Aguirre said.

"We had two or three chances and we couldn't score, but I'm still happy with the three points."

Honda was named player of the tournament when Japan won the 2011 Asian Cup but Aguirre said it was too much to expect him to win the title on his own.

"Honda is a very important player for us but I have never seen one player winning a title," the Mexican said.

"Eleven players win a title. He did some good work today and inspired the team but we all fighting as a team."

Honda hit the post early in the first half with a header inside the six-yard box, a goal he would normally score.

The 28-year-old coolly converted a penalty he earned himself in the 23rd minute but if he thought his luck was about too change he was wrong.

Two minutes into the second half, he unleashed a shot from outside the box that hit the crossbar.

Then, to everyone's astonishment, he hit the woodwork again after substitute Hiroshi Kiyotake's cross offered the AC Milan player a virtual tap-in.

Adopting the half-full glass view, Honda admitted he would spend time reflecting on his misses but insisted it was not all bad.

"I think I had to score but I made some big chances," he said. "I am happy to make three chances but of course I have to score." (Editing by Ed Osmond)