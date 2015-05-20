JAKARTA May 20 Indonesia Super League officials, frustrated at their failed attempts to restart the season because of a government dispute, will instead host a Champions Cup event beginning next week.

The pre-season event will feature all 18 clubs that were locked out of the ISL campaign after the government suspended the local football association (PSSI) over a row about the ownership of two sides, Arema Indonesia and Persebaya Surabaya.

The teams will be divided into three groups with the pool stage running through until the end of August before a playoff series.

"This tournament is a long time coming. Players, fans and enthusiasts alike have been waiting for this championship," PT Liga Indonesia chief Joko Driyono was quoted as saying by the Southeast Asian Football Federation on Wednesday.

The opening match will take place on Tuesday, just ahead of FIFA's May 29 deadline for the PSSI and League officials to resolve their row with the government or face suspension.

A ban would end Indonesia's participation in the joint World Cup and Asian Cup qualifying campaign which starts in June and also the Southeast Asian Games in Singapore which kicks-off on May. 29.

The PSSI, backed by the clubs, are planning to change the start date of the next season to September following the chaos of this year's edition, which was eventually cancelled earlier this month after only two rounds were completed.

The season was due to start in February but delays while the government conducted their reviews of all participating clubs pushed back the start date to April. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)