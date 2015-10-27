Oct 27 The Asian Football Confederation will investigate how Indonesia, banned by world soccer's governing body FIFA, staged a friendly between domestic club Persib and the Malaysia All Stars on Saturday.

Persib won the televised fixture in Bandung 4-1 but the AFC's acting general secretary Windsor John said it should not have taken place while Indonesia serve out a suspension for government interference in their local football association.

"Many seem to be in the dark. I was later told the Malaysian team were on a holiday," John told the Malay Mail.

"Once a national FA is suspended, no such activities can take place. We will investigate this matter further."

Indonesia were banned by FIFA in May after repeated warnings from the world governing body about political interference. They were kicked out of the joint World Cup and Asian Cup qualifying campaign as a result of the suspension. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Rex Gowar)