beleaguered football association (PSSI) will get a shot in the
arm from a group of businessmen led by oil and gas tycoon Arifin
Panigoro, who will make up a funding shortfall after the
government cut off support, the PSSI has told Reuters.
PSSI Vice President Farid Rahman told Reuters in a recent
interview that Panigoro would support the organisation, which
has been plagued by infighting and has been blamed for the
national team's humiliating 10-0 defeat by Bahrain in their
World Cup qualifier last month.
Indonesia were forced to field a hugely inexperienced side
after world governing body FIFA banned them from picking any
players from the rebel Indonesian Super League (ISL), which the
PSSI has refused to recognise.
The shock result, which led to a 'routine FIFA
investigation', was the final straw for the government, who
opted to pull their funding last week.
"The shortfall will be covered by Arifin and other
businessmen who love Indonesian football, there are several
friends but he is the head of that," Rahman told Reuters in an
interview in Singapore.
"This shows his commitment. For the future of Indonesia
football Arifin will do a lot, he is sacrificing a lot in order
to make Indonesian football better."
Rahman did not reveal how much funding the group would
provide but said the PSSI required $40 million a year to revamp
all aspects of soccer in the country, including introducing
sports science programmes and establishing more youth teams.
"(Ideally) the $40 million would involve money coming from
government funding and TV rights and sponsors and ticket sales,"
Rahman explained.
Rahman said the government would renew their funding if the
PSSI brings the two leagues together, or under control at least.
FIFA wants that to happen before March 20 or sanctions could
be imposed.
"Hopefully," was Rahman's response when asked if Indonesia
would avoid a ban from international competition.
STRUGGLE
The PSSI has not had its troubles to seek.
Last year, under the guidance of former chairman Nurdin
Halid, the association was fortunate to avoid suspension after
failing to control the then-rebel Indonesian League (LPI) and
arrange leadership elections.
Halid eventually left office after losing a July election to
Panigoro-backed Djohar Arifin Husin and the LPI became the
PSSI's recognised league.
However, Halid's former deputy Nirwan Bakrie restarted the
ISL and reignited the old problems.
Indonesia President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono said last week
he could not intercede due to FIFA rules preventing government
interference but asked for the two side to reach a resolution
for the good of the nation.
Soccer is hugely popular in Indonesia but the national team
have failed to appear at a World Cup since 1938 and missed out
on qualifying for last year's Asian Cup.
The recent 10-0 defeat left Indonesia 147th out of 208 teams
in the FIFA rankings.
Rahman said he had no idea the mess he and his colleagues
were walking into when they took office at the PSSI in July but
said they were committed to fixing the issues.
"For eight years, or maybe 16 years, there was lots of
mismanagement. The last eight years during the Nurdin Halid era,
but even before then it was not in a good condition.
"To have a better football environment in the future we have
to start from zero. It is not easy, we have to struggle, we have
to start with the youth team development. With clean and honest
fair competitions with a strong management of the PSSI and
finance ability to support these activities.
"We still need the government funding. It will be a big
problem for Indonesian football (without it)."
