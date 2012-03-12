SINGAPORE, March 12 Indonesia's beleaguered football association (PSSI) will get a shot in the arm from a group of businessmen led by oil and gas tycoon Arifin Panigoro, who will make up a funding shortfall after the government cut off support, the PSSI has told Reuters.

PSSI Vice President Farid Rahman told Reuters in a recent interview that Panigoro would support the organisation, which has been plagued by infighting and has been blamed for the national team's humiliating 10-0 defeat by Bahrain in their World Cup qualifier last month.

Indonesia were forced to field a hugely inexperienced side after world governing body FIFA banned them from picking any players from the rebel Indonesian Super League (ISL), which the PSSI has refused to recognise.

The shock result, which led to a 'routine FIFA investigation', was the final straw for the government, who opted to pull their funding last week.

"The shortfall will be covered by Arifin and other businessmen who love Indonesian football, there are several friends but he is the head of that," Rahman told Reuters in an interview in Singapore.

"This shows his commitment. For the future of Indonesia football Arifin will do a lot, he is sacrificing a lot in order to make Indonesian football better."

Rahman did not reveal how much funding the group would provide but said the PSSI required $40 million a year to revamp all aspects of soccer in the country, including introducing sports science programmes and establishing more youth teams.

"(Ideally) the $40 million would involve money coming from government funding and TV rights and sponsors and ticket sales," Rahman explained.

Rahman said the government would renew their funding if the PSSI brings the two leagues together, or under control at least.

FIFA wants that to happen before March 20 or sanctions could be imposed.

"Hopefully," was Rahman's response when asked if Indonesia would avoid a ban from international competition.

STRUGGLE

The PSSI has not had its troubles to seek.

Last year, under the guidance of former chairman Nurdin Halid, the association was fortunate to avoid suspension after failing to control the then-rebel Indonesian League (LPI) and arrange leadership elections.

Halid eventually left office after losing a July election to Panigoro-backed Djohar Arifin Husin and the LPI became the PSSI's recognised league.

However, Halid's former deputy Nirwan Bakrie restarted the ISL and reignited the old problems.

Indonesia President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono said last week he could not intercede due to FIFA rules preventing government interference but asked for the two side to reach a resolution for the good of the nation.

Soccer is hugely popular in Indonesia but the national team have failed to appear at a World Cup since 1938 and missed out on qualifying for last year's Asian Cup.

The recent 10-0 defeat left Indonesia 147th out of 208 teams in the FIFA rankings.

Rahman said he had no idea the mess he and his colleagues were walking into when they took office at the PSSI in July but said they were committed to fixing the issues.

"For eight years, or maybe 16 years, there was lots of mismanagement. The last eight years during the Nurdin Halid era, but even before then it was not in a good condition.

"To have a better football environment in the future we have to start from zero. It is not easy, we have to struggle, we have to start with the youth team development. With clean and honest fair competitions with a strong management of the PSSI and finance ability to support these activities.

"We still need the government funding. It will be a big problem for Indonesian football (without it)." (Editing by Peter Rutherford)

