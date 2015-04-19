* PSSI elect new leader despite suspension

* League to resume on April 25 (Adds league resumption date)

JAKARTA, April 19 The newly-elected president of the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) has vowed to fight back against the government after his body was suspended by the youth and sports ministry.

The ministry made the decision late on Friday after the PSSI continued to ignore its recommendation to suspend two clubs from competing in the domestic soccer league because of ownership concerns.

On Saturday, despite the ban, La Nyalla Mahmud won 92 of 106 votes to replace Djohar Arifin and run the PSSI until 2019 at a congress in Surabaya where fans of Persebaya -- one of the clubs that the government wanted banned -- protested outside.

"We will fight against the government's decision because only FIFA has the right to dissolve PSSI. We bow to FIFA regulations," La Nyalla told The Jakarta Post.

The actions of the ministry are in breach of the regulations set out by world governing body FIFA, who have banned international teams in the past for government interference in the running of local football associations.

FIFA had already warned the Indonesian government to stay away from local football matters after the start date of the domestic league was pushed back six weeks while clubs underwent further checks.

The Indonesian Super League season, which began on April 4 before being suspended after only two matches, will resume on Saturday, the Southeast Asian Football Association said.

"Following a meeting with all stakeholders of the 18 clubs a few days ago in Surabaya, it was felt that the... league will still continue as planned on 25 April," it posted on Sunday.