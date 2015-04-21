JAKARTA, April 21 Indonesia's National Sports Committee (KONI) has offered to liaise between the government and the soccer association to end a bitter feud that led to the suspension of the latter last week.

On Friday, the sports ministry sanctioned the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) after it continued to ignore a recommendation to bar two clubs from competing in the domestic league because of ownership concerns.

"(PSSI officials) asked me approach the government as the PSSI is a member of KONI," committee chairman Tono Suratman told local media on Tuesday after a meeting with newly elected PSSI president La Nyalla Mattalitti.

"We will do our best to settle on a solution that benefits both sides. This is just a matter of communication and coordination."

The Indonesian Super League season was suspended after only two matches due to the conflict that could also lead to sanctions from world governing body FIFA, who have suspended federations in the past over government interference.