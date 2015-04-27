JAKARTA, April 27 The 18 Indonesian Super League (ISL) clubs have sworn allegiance to the suspended local football association (PSSI) in their long running row with the government that has halted domestic action.

The Youth and Sports Ministry suspended the PSSI 10 days ago after growing frustrated at their recommendations to expel Arema Indonesian and Persebaya Surabaya due to ownership issues.

The government said they were taking charge of the governance of the sport but all 18 clubs had no interest in working with them.

"We will not follow any competition that is being organised by the Indonesian Ministry of Youth and Sports," Persiram boss Henry Wairara said on Sunday after meeting in Jakarta with new PSSI head La Nyalla Mattaliti and ISL representative Joko Driyono.

"We are members of PSSI and as such will only take part in events organised by the PSSI," he added.

"We will not be part of any of tournament organised by the ministry or anyone else. We are members of FIFA and AFC, which means that we can be sanctioned if we take part in competition organised by the ministry."

La Nyalla was elected last week and vowed to restart the ISL on Saturday after a two-week suspension imposed by the ministry but no matches took place after the police refused to give permits for fixtures.

Further meetings are planned this week to try and resolve the matter, with Indonesian clubs Persipura Jayapura and Persib Bandung returning to continental action in the AFC Cup on Tuesday and Wednesday. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)