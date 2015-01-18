BRISBANE Jan 18 Age may be catching up with Javad Nekounam but the milestones keep on coming for the veteran Iranian captain.

Nekounam is one of the oldest players at the Asian Cup but the 34-year-old midfielder is showing no signs of slowing down in his fourth appearance at the tournament.

Barring an unforeseen injury, he could earn his 150th international cap during the current event in Australia, putting him in a elite group of players to reach the milestone.

Significantly, the midfielder will also become the first Iranian to achieve the feat, surpassing the previous record of 149 caps held by Ali Daei, Iran's most famous and successful player.

Striker Daei holds the world and Iranian record for the most international goals at 109, with Nekounam a distant fourth for his country on 37.

Both men have served Team Melli with distinction for more than a decade with careers that overlapped but they share an unwanted bond.

Despite their individual achievements, neither has won an Asian Cup, with Iran's three titles coming between 1968 and 1976, predating Daei's international career and before Nekounam was even born.

This tournament could be the last chance for Nekounam to end the drought but the early signs are encouraging. Roared on by their fanatical supporters, the Middle Eastern powerhouse are winning both on and off the field.

They won their opening two matches against Bahrain and Qatar without conceding a goal and are through to the quarter-finals with a game to spare.

They play their final group match against United Arab Emirates on Monday with the outcome deciding which path they take in the knockout stages as a quarter-final against either Japan or Iraq looms on the horizon.

FREE-KICK SPECIALIST

Iran are no stranger to the playoffs and have reached the knockout stage eight times since 1980 but failed to make the final since their last triumph 39 years ago.

Much of their recent success has been down to Nekounam, who is not only the captain but also the playmaker and a dangerous free-kick specialist.

He may not have scored for his country since 2013 but remains the backbone of his team, keeping cool when his younger team mates are in danger of losing their heads.

"Most definitely experience is a major part of the game," he explained. "It helps the team a lot, but once you're inside the pitch you can't win the game only on experience."

A pioneer as a much as an icon, he is one of the first Iranians to play professional in Spain, earning a contract with La Liga side Osasuna after impressive displays at the 2006 World Cup.

Composed on the ball with a strong passing game, he spent six years in Spain, scoring 26 goals in 173 appearances.

In 2012 and he returned home to Iran with Esteghlal, helping them to the Pro League title and the semi-finals of the Asian (AFC) Champions League. He went back to Osasuna last year.

His performances resulted in him being short-listed for the AFC Player of the Year award, finishing runner-up. And now he hopes to add an Asian Cup title to his resume. (Editing by John O'Brien)