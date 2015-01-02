Jan 2 Factbox on Asian Cup qualifiers Iran.

Asian Cup record:

Previous appearances in finals: (12) 1968, 1972, 1976, 1980, 1984, 1988, 1992, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2007, 2011.

Best performance: Winners 1968, 1972, 1976

Drawn in Group C with Bahrain, Qatar and UAE.

- - -

Coach: Carlos Queiroz

Mozambique-born Querioz took on the Iran job in 2011 after previously coaching the national teams from his homeland and South Africa to World Cups. He is also a former manager of Real Madrid and was assistant to Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.

- - -

Key player: Javad Nekounam. Age: 35. Midfielder.

Iran's current captain and second-most capped player, Nekounam made his international debut in 2000.

He has represented Iran at three previous Asian Cups and was runner-up in last year's Asian player of the year awards.

- - -

FIFA world ranking Dec. 2014: 51

How they qualified: Topped the Group B qualifying pool with five wins and a draw from six matches.

Squad: Alireza Haghighi (FC Penafiel, Portugal), Khosro Heidari (Esteghlal), Ehsan Hajisafi (Foolad Sepahan), Jalal Hosseini (Al Ahli, Qatar), Amirhossein Sadeghi (Esteghlal), Javad Nekounam (Osasuna, Spain), Masoud Shojaei (Al Shahniya, Qatar), Morteza Pouraliganji (Naft Tehran), Omid Ebrahimi (Esteghlal), Karim Ansarifard (Osasuna, Spain), Vorya Ghafouri (Naft Tehran), Mohsen Foroozan (Esteghlal), Vahid Amiry (Naft Tehran), Andranik Teymourian (Tractorsazi), Ramin Rezaeian (Rah Ahan), Reza Ghoochannejhad (Kuwait SC, Kuwait), Soroush Rafiei (Foolad Khuzestan), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (NEC Nijmegen, Netherlands), Hashem Beikzadeh (Esteghlal), Sardar Azmoun (Rubin Kazan, Russia), Ashkan Dejagah (Al Arabi, Qatar), Alireza Beiranvand (Naft Tehran), Mehrdad Pooladi (Al Shahniya, Qatar) (Compiled by Julian Linden; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)