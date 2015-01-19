BRISBANE Jan 19 Iran have been one of the biggest hits at the Asian Cup and could end up as the biggest winners after a slice of luck helped them win their group and avoid a perilous path to the final.

Despite being Asia's highest-ranked team, Iran were given little hope of winning the tournament when it began, with the focus on the defending champions Japan and the host-nation Australia.

But all of a sudden, Iran are looking like real contenders for Asian football's biggest prize after winning all of their group matches without giving up a single goal.

Fortune shone on Team Melli in their final game against United Arab Emirates on Monday when substitute Reza Ghoochannejhad scored in stoppage time to seal a 1-0 win.

UAE protested that the goal should have been disallowed for offside but the score stood and could turn out to be just the lucky break Iran needed.

"It was a good win against, what I believe...is the best football team in West Asia," Iran coach Carlos Queiroz said.

"We played with a lot of concentration, with fantastic dedication... our players sacrificed themselves for the team."

By winning the Group instead of finishing runner-up, Iran could now get to the final without having to face Japan or Australia, a point that was not lost on either side.

"It was lucky we scored in the dying seconds of the game but the spirit is great in our team," said Ghoochannejhad.

"The chemistry is amazing and we're really looking forward to playing the next round."

Iran's success on the pitch has been matched by their support off it. With an estimated 70,000 Iranians now living in Australia, they have enjoyed support rivalled only by the hosts.

Their supporters include thousands of women, who are banned from attending men's matches in Iran but are free to show up in Australia, without any dress restrictions.

Their female supporters have also become a big hit with local media, but prompting the Iranian authorities last week to remind the players to be "careful" of posing for photographs that may be posted on social media.

"Be careful that you are not used as a political ploy. Take pictures only with those who will not end up abusing them," said Ali Akbar Mohammedzadeh, head of the morality committee at the Iranian Football Federation.

"Mere socializing, taking selfies and responding to the expression of emotion from fans is nothing bad in itself, but sometimes there are images that might not come off as too interesting.

"Be careful, because as national players you are representing us on the international scene." (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)