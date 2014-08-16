Aug 16 The delay over Carlos Queiroz's contract renewal with Iran is all down to the country's soccer association head Ali Kafashian, the Portuguese coach said.

Queiroz had said he was stepping down after Iran's group stage exit at the World Cup in June before backtracking and saying he would stay with Team Melli, who he joined in 2011, and sign a new contract in July.

The delay on getting the former Portugal and Real Madrid manager's signature on the contract, believed to be for four years, has made fans edgy with preparations still to be finalised before the Asian Cup in January.

Local media reported Kafashian saying he would send Queiroz a plane ticket once he had agreed to the terms, while the coach offered a different understanding of events.

"It depends on Kafashian's decision. I'll fly to Iran whenever he wants me back. It's not in my hands to set the date for my return to Iran, I can't tell you that," Queiroz told domestic agency ISNA.

"All terms and condition were discussed the last time I was in Iran, coming to an agreement with the federation not to change any part of the contract. Kafashian however, has sent me a draft of a contract containing new terms."

Iran have been drawn in Group C of the Asian Cup in Australia alongside United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Bahrain.

The three-times Asian champions have lined up friendly matches against Venezuela and South Korea in October and November in preparation. (Writing by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)