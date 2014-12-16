DOHA Dec 16 Qatar Sports Club (QSC) have allowed head coach Radhi Shenaishil a leave of absence to take charge of his native Iraq at next month's Asian Cup.

"With the spirit of sincere cooperation in the Arab sports world, which we hope will lead to friendly ties between the Arab people, the Qatar Sports Club Board decided to accept the request of the Iraq Football Association," QSC said in a statement on Sunday.

The former international defender took charge of Iraq previously in 2009 before standing aside for Bora Milutinovic prior to the Confederations Cup campaign that year.

The 48-year-old represented his country at the 1996 Asian Cup, where he was named in the team of the tournament as they reached the quarter-finals.

He also coached Al Zawraa in his homeland, helping them to the 2011 Iraqi League title and also led the country's under-23 team.

He was only appointed by QSC in September after Czech Ivan Hasek's was swiftly axed following two opening defeats in the Stars League.

Shenaishil will take charge of Iraq's warmup matches against Kuwait, Uzbekistan and Iran before they kick-off their Group D campaign at the Jan. 9-31 tournament in Australia against holders Japan, Palestine and Jordan.

The IraqiNews portal reported that the 2007 Asian Cup winners met up for a first training session on Monday with 20 players in attendance.

Shenaishil will join up with the squad for a training camp in Dubai next Monday after taking charge of QSC's final league fixture on Saturday before the league halts for the Asian Cup. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)