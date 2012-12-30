Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Dec 30 Iraq football association has promoted Hakeem Shakir to the head coach's post, ending speculations of a possible appointment of Diego Maradona for the job.
Shakir, 49, who guided Iraq to the final of this year's AFC under-19 Championship in the United Arab Emirates, had been in temporary charge of the national side since Brazilian Zico resigned in November.
The Iraq football association on Friday confirmed Shakir's appointment, the Asian Football Confederation said on its website (www.the-afc.com).
Earlier this month, an agent representing Maradona said that the Argentine great, former coach of UAE side Al Wasl and now their consultant, was excited at the prospect of a chance to lead Iraq to the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil.
Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson of Sweden was also in the fray to take over the reins of the Middle Eastern country, the agent said.
Shakir's first assignment after his full-time appointment will be the Gulf Cup starting in Bahrain next week. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.