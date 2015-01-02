Jan 2 Factbox on Asian Cup qualifiers Iraq.

Asian Cup record:

Previous appearances in finals: (7) 1972, 1976, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2007, 2011.

Best performance: Winners (2007)

Drawn in Group D with Japan, Jordan and Palestine.

- - -

Coach: Radhi Shenaishil

Shenaishil took charge of the team two weeks ago, after the Qatar Sports Club agreed to loan the former Iraq international.

Under him, Iraq were held 1-1 by Kuwait in a Dec. 23 friendly in Dubai and they forced a draw against Uzbekistan in Sharjah on Sunday having lost 1-0 against them at the same venue two days earlier.

This is the second Iraq stint for the 48-year-old former defensive stalwart, who replaced 2007 Asian Cup-winning coach Jorvan Vieira in 2009 before making way for Bora Milutinovic later that year.

- - -

Key player: Amjad Kalaf. Age: 23. Striker.

Adjudged the most valuable player when Iraq swept through the 2013 AFC under-22 Championship, the striker was also part of the Al Shorta team who won the Baghdad Cup as well as the Iraqi Premier League that year.

Kalaf, who also helped Al Shorta defend the premier league title in 2014, could not score a goal in the recent Gulf Cup of Nations and now has a golden opportunity to redeem himself.

- - -

FIFA world ranking Dec. 2014: 103

How they qualified: Group C runners-up, winning three and losing as many to collect nine points, seven behind group winners Saudi Arabia.

Squad: Jalal Hasssan, Mohammed Hamed, Ali Yasin, Ahmed Ibrahim, Ali Bahjat, Ali Faiz, Salak Shaker, Walid Salim, Samih Saeed, Ali Adnan, Dhargham Ismail, Ahmed Yasin, Amjad Kalaf, Ali Husni, Humam Tariq, Yaser Kasim, Saad Abdul Amir Mahdi Kamil, Osama Rashid, Younis Mahmoud, Alaa Abdul Zahra, Justin Meram, Marwan Hussein (Writing by Amlan Chakrabory; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)