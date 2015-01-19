CANBERRA Jan 19 Japan and Iraq hope to have little interest in what each other will be doing on Tuesday, with the last two Asian Cup winners eyeing comfortable wins to reach the last eight of their own accord.

Holders Japan sit top of Group D after beating Iraq 1-0 in Brisbane last time out and will be aiming to make it three wins out of three with a victory over Jordan in Melbourne on Tuesday.

At the same time, 2007 winners Iraq will be taking on group whipping boys Palestine hoping for a big victory to make the last eight.

However, Jordan are hoping to muscle in on the knockout stages and can cause a three way tie at the top if they can shock the Japanese and Iraq expectedly beat the Palestinians.

Head to head records are the first method to separate teams level on points in the group stage, before goal difference in matches between them and then goals scored.

A draw is all the Japanese need to qualify for the last eight, but that is not their aim.

"We will be going for the win. Obviously we are not going to play for a draw. We are not doing any adding or subtracting calculations," Japan coach Javier Aguirre told reporters in Melbourne on Monday.

"We will respect Jordan and try to win the game.

"Tomorrow will be a fierce contest. Jordan have played two good games, in particular against Palestine, and showed speed and agility. It's not too hot here and the pitch is good so it should be a spectacle."

Japan beat the Palestinians 4-0 in the Group D opener, while Jordan recovered from a 1-0 loss to Iraq to thump the debutants 5-1 last time out.

Iraq, who will be without suspended striker Alaa Abdul Zahra for the match in Canberra, know a big win can ensure a place in the last eight no matter what happens in Melbourne.

Talismanic striker Younis Mahmoud is expected to again lead the line and will be hoping to land his first goal of the tournament.

"Goal difference is important to us, especially for our forwards who will be working on this aspect," Iraq coach Radhi Shenaishil told reporters.

"During our training sessions we've been working with our players to come up with a positive result for our players. If our forwards will be in the right position they will do their best.

"But it's not basketball or handball where there are a lot of scores. Hopefully our players can be on target and we get a positive result." (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)