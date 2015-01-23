BRISBANE Jan 23 Hours after Friday's match had ended, thousands of Iraqi fans were still inside the grounds at Canberra Stadium, singing, dancing and waving flags after their team's dramatic win over Iran at the Asian Cup.

The security guards, patrolling the stands in case there was any trouble, saw no reason to move them on. There was no trouble.

Inside the nearby media tent, Iraqi defender Dhurghan Ismail struggled to be heard over the party taking place outside, but tried his best to put into words what the win meant.

"You can't explain how much happiness this brings to our country," he said, speaking through a translator. "There is no other team at the Asian Cup that can make their country as happy as ours when we win."

Sport has always found unique ways of uniting people in the most desperate circumstances but the last time Iraqis had something to really celebrate was eight years ago.

In 2007, Iraq defied the sectarian violence in their war-torm homeland to win the Asian Cup with a team moulded together with Shi'ite, Sunni and Kurdish players.

On Friday, they provided their country with another rare chance to celebrate, winning a classic match that will forever be etched in Iraqi folklore.

Against their fiercest rivals Iran, they came from behind to tie the scores at 1-1 and force extra time. Twice during the extra half hour, Iraq got their noses in front only to see Iran equalise each time, despite playing with 10 men.

When extra time ended, the teams were locked at 3-3, and penalties were needed. Even the shoot-out was nail-biting, with Iraq eventually winning 7-6.

The celebrations could hardly have been more heartfelt if they won the World Cup. Gracious and brave in defeat, the Iranian players and supporters, wished them well.

"Winning (in 2007) gave people hope," Iraq's coach Radhi Shenaishil told Reuters.

"And every time we win it gives people more hope. I'm just so proud of all my players, the way they came together, the way they fight, the way they never give up."

The odds are still heavily stacked against Iraq winning a second Asian Cup in Australia but that hasn't stopped them from dreaming big.

Shenaishil only took the job a month ago and the team had to train and play matches in neighbouring countries because their own nation is too dangerous.

Their next opponents South Korea are a formidable team who have an extra day off to prepare but Shenaishil is sure they have their attention now.

"The quarter-finals are different to the semi-finals," he said. "I think Korea respects Iraq because there's a lot of history, a lot of positive results from Iraq against Korea.

"We respect them, they're not an easy team." (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)