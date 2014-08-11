TOKYO Aug 11 Javier Aguirre arrived in Tokyo on Monday to start work as Japan's new head coach four years after he was first approached about taking on the role.

The Mexican told reporters that the Japanese Football Association had asked about his availability after the 2010 World Cup in South Africa before eventually appointing Alberto Zaccheroni.

The Italian led the Blue Samurai to the Asian Cup title seven months later before stepping down in July after their disappointing display at the World Cup in Brazil where they could only manage one point in a group stage exit.

"They got in touch once after the South Africa World Cup, but at that time I could not take the job for personal reasons, such as my child studying at university in Spain," the former Mexico and Atletico Madrid coach told reporters.

"I had other offers from teams in the Spanish league and other countries, but the reason I chose Japan is because (JFA technical director Hiromi) Hara-san came calling after the South Africa World Cup and has been monitoring my work since then."

Aguirre, who becomes the seventh foreign manager of Japan, will begin with a home friendly against Uruguay on Sept. 5 before taking on Venezuela four days later.

Japan then face Jamaica at home in October before they travel to Singapore to take on five-times world champions Brazil as they ratchet up preparations for their Asian Cup defence in Australia at the start of the year.

"The game against Uruguay is approaching fast and there won't be enough time to practice with the players, but I am motivated and will do my best," said Aguirre, who led his native Mexico to the last 16 at the 2002 and 2010 World Cups.

"The important thing is that I get a good look at the players and can analyze them. The door is open to all of them, the ones playing in Japan and the ones playing in Europe.

"(Choosing the right players) is a long process. The players I pick for the next game won't necessarily be in for the long term."

