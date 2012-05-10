TOKYO May 10 Japan wants Australia to take part in the East Asian Cup to raise the level of the competition, the Japan Football Association's vice president said on Thursday.

Kozo Tashima reacted positively to a request from Football Federation Australia (FFA) to join the four-team tournament, formerly known as the East Asian championship.

"We need to think about how marketing and business operations will be affected but it would raise the level of the competition," Tashima told a news conference.

"We would like to let Australia in as soon as possible."

Australia ditched Oceania to join the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) in 2006 in order to compete against stronger opposition and boost their World Cup qualification chances.

The next East Asian Cup will be held in China in 2013.

China, South Korea and Japan enter the tournament automatically while the fourth team have to qualify. Hong Kong took part in 2010, when China won the title.

(Reporting by Alastair Himmer; Editing by Clare Fallon)