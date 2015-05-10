TOKYO May 10 Shinzo Koroki scored twice in the second half on Sunday to earn Urawa Reds a vital point in a 4-4 draw with Vegalta that kept them at the top of the J. League standings.

The Urawa striker scored his first in the 55th minute to help the league leaders go 3-1 up then his second with eight minutes left after Vegalta had scored three unanswered goals to lead 4-3 in an eight-goal thriller.

The point enabled the Urawa to move a point clear at the top of the table after their closest rivals all slipped up.

Second-placed Tokyo FC suffered just their second loss of the season when they lost 1-0 to Kashima Antlers at Ajinomoto Stadium.

Kashima midfielder Shoma Doi scored the only goal in the 34th minute with a shot that bobbled inside the left-hand post.

"I really tried to put everything into the shot but it sort of just trickled in. They all count though," Doi told Kyodo news.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima missed their chance to leapfrog Urawa and Tokyo FC into first place when they were beaten 1-0 by Gamba Osaka, who moved above Hiroshima into third place on goal difference.

The defending champions went ahead on the hour with a goal from their Brazilian striker Lins.

Montedio Yamagata's Brazilian midfielder scored twice in the second half in his team's 3-0 victory over Kashiwa Reysol while Yoshito Okubo celebrated his recall to the Japanese national team by scoring in a 1-0 win for Kawasaki Frontale against Nagoya Grampus Eight. (Writing by Julian Linden in Singapore; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)