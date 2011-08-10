SAPPORO, Japan Aug 10 Japan overpowered fierce
rivals South Korea 3-0 in an emotionally charged friendly on
Wednesday less than a week after former international Naoki
Matsuda died after collapsing in training.
Following a minute's silence in memory of Matsuda before
kickoff in Sapporo, midfielder Shinji Kagawa put the Blue
Samurai in front with a sharp right-foot finish after 34
minutes.
Keisuke Honda made it 2-0 eight minutes into the second
half, clinically firing a left-foot shot just inside the post
before Kagawa grabbed his second from point-blank range moments
later following a flowing move from Japan.
Japan's players, unbeaten in 11 matches under Italian
Alberto Zaccheroni and wearing black armbands, pointed skywards
in tribute to Matsuda after each goal in a rare win over the
Koreans.
Both sides were using the game as a warm-up for the third
round of Asian 2014 World Cup qualifiers which begin on Sept. 2.
