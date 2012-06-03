* Honda volley sets Japan on way
SAITAMA, Japan, June 3 Keisuke Honda inspired
Japan to a comfortable 3-0 home victory over Oman on Sunday in
their opening game of the final round of Asian 2014 World Cup
qualifiers.
The bleached-blond midfielder fired Japan in front after 11
minutes with a superb left-foot volley, wheeling away in delight
kissing his shirt badge after finishing off a slick three-man
move.
Ryoichi Maeda squeezed home Japan's second in the 51st
minute, although replays showed he was offside, before Shinji
Okazaki made it 3-0 from close range three minutes later.
"It was an important win and good for morale for the team to
get off to a winning start," Japan coach Alberto Zaccheroni told
reporters.
"The players were very focused and it was a good
performance," added the Italian. "We will be looking for more of
the same in the next game."
Asian champions Japan face Jordan on June 8, also in
Saitama, before a testing trip to Brisbane to tackle Australia
four days later.
The Blue Samurai are also drawn alongside Iraq, led by
former Japan coach Zico, in Group B.
"The job was to win tonight and we did, which was
important," said Honda, whose goals helped Japan reach the last
16 of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.
"We were relaxed and played well but we have to prepare
properly for the next match."
