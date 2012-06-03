* Honda volley sets Japan on way

SAITAMA, Japan, June 3 Keisuke Honda inspired Japan to a comfortable 3-0 home victory over Oman on Sunday in their opening game of the final round of Asian 2014 World Cup qualifiers.

The bleached-blond midfielder fired Japan in front after 11 minutes with a superb left-foot volley, wheeling away in delight kissing his shirt badge after finishing off a slick three-man move.

Ryoichi Maeda squeezed home Japan's second in the 51st minute, although replays showed he was offside, before Shinji Okazaki made it 3-0 from close range three minutes later.

"It was an important win and good for morale for the team to get off to a winning start," Japan coach Alberto Zaccheroni told reporters.

"The players were very focused and it was a good performance," added the Italian. "We will be looking for more of the same in the next game."

Asian champions Japan face Jordan on June 8, also in Saitama, before a testing trip to Brisbane to tackle Australia four days later.

The Blue Samurai are also drawn alongside Iraq, led by former Japan coach Zico, in Group B.

"The job was to win tonight and we did, which was important," said Honda, whose goals helped Japan reach the last 16 of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

"We were relaxed and played well but we have to prepare properly for the next match."

