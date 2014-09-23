TOKYO, Sept 23 Urawa Red Diamonds continued their march towards a first J-League title since 2006 with a 2-0 victory at Albirex Niigata on Tuesday, while closest challengers Kawasaki Frontale remained in the hunt thanks to a hat-trick from Yoshito Okubo.

The Reds lead the 18-team championship by six points from Kawasaki with nine games remaining after their fourth win on the trot in the Japanese top flight.

Forward Shinzo Koroki put them in front in the 22nd minute after converting a first time cross from the right by Takahiro Sekine, who was picked out by a raking pass from deep by captain and Japan international Yuki Abe.

Another pinpoint pass from former Leicester City midfielder Abe set up the second goal in the 50th minute, with fullback Ryota Moriwaki collecting the ball on the wide right before cutting inside and firing home a left foot effort.

The J-League's top scorer Okubo added another three to his goal tally as Kawasaki downed second from bottom Omiya Ardija 3-1 to keep up the pressure on the Reds.

The World Cup striker raced through to put the visitors ahead in the 21st minute, was on hand at the back post to slot in after good work down the right by Yusuke Tanaka in the 51st before saving his best for last.

The former Real Mallorca and VfL Wolfsburg striker dribbled down the right before unleashing a shot from an acute angle high into the roof of the net with 12 minutes remaining. A late own goal for Omiya proved a mere consolation.

Kashima Antlers moved up to third, seven points off top spot, after Shoma Doi scored the only goal in a fortunate win over struggling Vegalta Sendai, who felt hard done by when they had a late effort ruled out for offside.

The hosts slipped to their fifth consecutive defeat, with grave concerns about their slumping form with only one win in their last 11 league games.

Former Germany striker Cacau scored his first goal for Cerezo Osaka but it was not enough to leapfrog Vegalta and move out of the relegation places after they could only lose 2-1 at home to mid-table Nagoya Grampus Eight.

One time leaders Sagan Tosu slipped to fourth following a 2-0 loss at Kashiwa Reysol, while fifth-placed Gamba Osaka continued their charge to the three AFC Champions league places by dispatching lowly Shimizu S-Pulse 3-0, their fourth straight win. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Martyn Herman)