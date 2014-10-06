TOKYO Oct 6 J-League leaders Urawa Red Diamonds opened up a big seven-point gap after fighting back from a goal down to beat Tokushima Vortis 2-1, while title challengers Kashima Antlers and Kawasaki Frontale both lost.

Gamba Osaka moved up to second after making it six straight league wins when Brazilian striker Lins turned and fired a fierce 93rd-minute winner to down the Antlers 3-2 at a wet Kashima Stadium on Sunday.

Gamba have now won 11 of their 13 games after the break for the June-July World Cup in Brazil to move on to 49 points from 27 games, level with Kashima and one point ahead of Kawasaki, who lost 3-0 at Albirex Niigata.

The Reds looked to be heading for another shock defeat to basement dwellers Vortis after they fell behind in the 31st minute to the side who are 16 points adrift of safety at the foot of the 18-team table.

Yosuke Kashiwagi curled in a free-kick off the post to draw the hosts level just before halftime at a waterlogged Saitama Stadium 2002, where huge puddles in different areas of the pitch stopped the ball running.

The Reds, who suffered a surprise defeat at relegation candidates Cerezo Osaka last week, adapted best to the wet conditions and Daisuke Nasu grabbed the winner when he knocked in a flick on at the back post on the hour mark.

With seven games remaining, the Reds are in pole position for a first title since 2006 but face Gamba, Kashima and fourth placed Sagan Tosu in a tricky run in.

At the bottom, only two points separate the five teams above Vortis after Omiya Ardija and Shimizu S-Pulse beat their fellow relegation candidates.

Omiya grabbed a 1-0 win at Ventforet Kofu to leave them both on 28 points, while Shimizu scored two late goals to beat 10-man Cerezo 3-0 to match Omiya and Ventforet's total and leave their beaten opponents second bottom on 26. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Ian Ransom)