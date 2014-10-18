TOKYO Oct 18 Kashima Antlers conceded a last minute goal to go down 3-2 at home against a 10-man Kashiwa Reysol on Saturday, squandering a chance to reduce the gap with J-League leaders Urawa Reds, who also suffered a shock defeat.

With six games left, Gamba Osaka moved to within four points of the Reds with a 1-0 win at home against Kawasaki Frontale for their seventh consecutive league victory.

The Reds, who are eyeing their first title since 2006, lost 4-2 at Vegalta Sendai, currently 13th in the table. The leaders remained on 56 points after 28 outings.

The Antlers, who lost Brazilian top scorer Davi to a knee injury, took the lead twice through goals by Daigo Nishi and substitute Atsutaka Nakamura but Reysol rallied back on both occassions before Tetsuro Ota scored the winner in the 90th minute for the visitors.

"It is what it is," said Kashima goalkeeper Hitoshi Sogahata. "You can say we were unlucky but I'd rather not pin down this loss just to that.

"We had worked hard for our second goal, and to let them equalise right away was a complete waste."

Leandro and Dudu scored the two other goals for Reysol while their defender Daisuke Suzuki was sent off for a second yellow card.

Shimizu S-Pulse and Cerezo Osaka remained in the relegation zone after both teams lost their away matches but bottom-placed Tokushima Vortis snatched a point from Vissel Kobe with a 2-2 draw at home. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)