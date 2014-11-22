TOKYO Nov 22 Treble chasing Gamba Osaka blew open the J-League title race with two late goals to beat leaders Urawa Red Diamonds 2-0 away on Saturday and move within two points of top spot with two games remaining.

The Reds needed to win at home in the battle of the top two to seal a first Japanese title since 2006 but they were guilty of overextending themselves in the closing minutes as Gamba substitutes Kodai Sato and Shu Kurata struck crucial goals.

Sato calmly finished off a counter-attack with a cool slotted first-time finish in the 87th minute after the Reds had pushed too many forward for an attacking free-kick.

Kurata then made the game safe in the 93rd minute after clipping a left foot shot home to leave the majority of the crowd at the sold out Saitama Stadium in silence.

The Reds, who have just one win in their last five matches, still lead the way on 61 points from 32 games but are away to fourth-placed Sagan Tosu next before they finish their season at home to 11th placed Nagoya Grampus Eight.

Tosu remain in the title hunt after a 1-0 win at already relegated Tokushima Vortis moved them on to 56 points, one behind third placed Kashima Antlers, who were 2-1 winners at home to Kawasaki Frontale.

However it is Gamba, who collected only 15 points from their first 14 games to sit in the relegation zone before the World Cup, that look the most likely to overhaul the Reds having won for the ninth time in their last 11 league outings.

They host mid-table Vissel Kobe next week before a trip to bottom side Vortis in the final round of matches, with an Emperor's Cup semi-final against Shimizu S-Pulse also to come.

Kenta Hasegawa's side claimed the first leg of a possible treble earlier this month after fighting back from 2-0 down to beat Sanfrecce Hiroshima 3-2 to lift the League Cup at the Reds' Saitama Stadium. (Writing by Patrick Johnston; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)