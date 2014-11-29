TOKYO Nov 29 Urawa Red Diamonds conceded from virtually the last play of the match to be held 1-1 by 10-man Sagan Tosu on Saturday and with it handed their J.League lead to treble-chasing Gamba Osaka before the last round of matches next weekend.

Leading Gamba by two points before the away match, the Reds looked set for a narrow win through Yuki Abe's 68th minute penalty but Teruaki Kobayashi headed in the equaliser in the fourth minute of added time to deny them full points.

Gamba had no such slip-ups as Takashi Usami scored a brace, while Brazilian Patric added another to take the team to the top of the league table on goal difference with a 3-1 win at home against Vissel Kobe.

League Cup winners and Emperor's Cup finalists Gamba will travel to relegated Tokushima Vortis in the final round next Saturday while the Reds will host Nagoya Grampus.

In the bottom half of the table, Cerezo Osaka became the second team to be relegated after a 4-1 defeat at home to Kashima Antlers.

Gamba are tied on 62 points from 33 matches with the Reds, who have just one win in their last six outings. Kashima are two points behind on 60. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)