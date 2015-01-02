Jan 2 Factbox on Asian Cup qualifiers Japan:

Asian Cup record:

Previous appearances in finals: (7) 1988, 1992, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2007, 2011.

Best performance: Winners 1992, 2000, 2004, 2011.

Drawn in Group D with Iraq, Jordan and Palestine.

- - -

Coach: Javier Aguirre.

The former Mexico midfielder and coach succeeded Alberto Zaccheroni in July after a terrible 2014 World Cup campaign that ended with the team crashing out in the first round.

Aguirre promised a fresh start and a disciplined possession-based attacking game. They lost to Brazil (4-0) but have beaten Jamaica (1-0), Honduras (6-0) and fellow Asian Cup finalists Australia (2-1), since he took over.

- - -

Key player: Keisuke Honda (AC Milan). Age: 28. Midfielder

After the retirements of Hidetoshi Nakata and Shunsuke Nakamura, much of the attack has been built around the bleach blonde player.

Quick and direct he is also a dead-ball specialist. He was the player of the tournament in Japan's 2011 Asian Cup triumph. Honda moved to Italy from CSKA Moscow in January but has struggled to impose himself in Serie A.

- - -

FIFA world ranking Dec. 2014: 54

How they qualified: As 2011 champions.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Eiji Kawashima (Standard Liege), Masaaki Higashiguchi (Gamba Osaka), Shusaku Nishikawa (Urawa Reds).

Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo (Inter Milan), Masato Morishige (FC Tokyo), Kosuke Ota (FC Tokyo), Naomichi Ueda (Kawashima Antlers), Maya Yoshida (Southampton), Tsukasa Shiotani (Sanfrecce Hiroshima), Gotoku Sakai (VfB Stuttgart), Gen Shoji (Kashima Antlers)

Midfielders: Yasuhito Endo (Gamba Osaka), Yasuyuki Konno (Gamba Osaka), Makoto Hasebe (Eintracht Frankfurt), Shinji Kagawa (Borussia Dortmund), Hiroshi Kiyotake (Hannover 94), Gaku Shibasaki (Kashima Antlers)

Forwards: Yohei Toyoda (Sagan Tosu), Shinji Okazaki (Mainz 05), Keisuke Honda (AC Milan), Yu Kobayashi (Kawasaki Frontale), Takashi Inui (Eintracht Frankfurt), Yoshinori Muto (FC Tokyo) (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)