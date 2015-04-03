TOKYO, April 3 Takashi Usami completed a memorable week by scoring twice as J-League holders Gamba Osaka beat Nagoya Grampus Eight 3-1 on a wet Friday night to jump to the top of the table.

The 22-year-old striker made his international debut against Tunisia last Friday, opened his account with a goal in the 5-1 demolition of Uzbekistan on Tuesday and was again among the scorers on his return to club action.

New Japan coach Vahid Halilhodzic was in attendance to see Usami open the scoring with a deflected effort just before halftime and then sweep home the second four minutes after the break following a cut back by Koki Yonekura.

Kensuke Nagai pulled one back on the hour mark but Yasuyuki Konno made the game safe with a low, rifled drive with 10 minutes remaining.

"I was just lucky. I had chances to score more so that is what I will try and do," Usami was quoted as saying by Kyodo News after his fourth of the season.

The three points took Gamba to seven from four games just ahead of Sanfrecce Hiroshima and Urawa Red Diamonds, who play on Saturday, on goal difference.

Sagan Tosu dropped to fourth after losing 3-1 at Kashima Antlers despite taking the lead, with South Korea defender Kim Min-hyeok arguably fortunate to escape punishment after appearing to stamp on the host's Mu Kanazaki.

It was a first win of the campaign for the seven-times champions that moved them out of the bottom two. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore, editing by Pritha Sarkar)