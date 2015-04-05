TOKYO, April 5 The goals may not be as frequent now and the famed celebratory dance not as slick, but 48-year-old Kazuyoshi Miura again proved his worth on Sunday by extending his record as the oldest goal-scorer in Japanese football.

The former Japan international out-jumped his marker to score with a looping header in the 14th minute of Yokohama FC's 3-2 loss to Jubilo Iwata in a second division clash on Sunday.

The much-travelled Kazu, who has played club football in Brazil, Australia, Italy and Croatia, produced a beaming smile as he performed his traditional goal celebration, the Kazu Dance, last seen more than a year ago.

"I managed to get a good jump on the ball," he was quoted as saying by Kyodo News. "It was a good header." (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)