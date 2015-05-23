TOKYO May 23 Takahiro Sekine blasted in a late winner off the underside of the cross bar as the Urawa Red Diamonds fought back from a goal down to beat Kashima Antlers 2-1 on Saturday to stay four points clear in the J-League.

The Reds' unbeaten run looked in grave danger when a back-tracking Ryota Moriwaki headed over an onrushing goalkeeper Shusaku Nishikawa to hand the Antlers a 67th minute lead.

But the Antlers' lead didn't last long.

Yuki Muto headed home an equaliser from close range four minutes later before Sekine cut inside and blasted an 83rd minute right foot shot in off the bar for another three points.

The Reds now have 30 from 12 games after their ninth win, with Kashima languishing in 11th some 15 points back.

"I'm really happy that I have scored in my last three games," the in-form Sekine was quoted as saying by Kyodo News.

"Everyone on the team is fighting hard for the ball and that is why we have got this result. Hopefully we can keep this up."

Sanfrecce Hiroshima moved into second place in the table after a 4-2 win over basement dwellers Albirex Niigata. Defender Tsukasa Shiotani scoring twice in the win.

Gamba Osaka slipped to third on 23 points after not playing. The champions host FC Seoul in the second leg of their AFC Champions League last 16 clash next week.

FC Tokyo missed an opportunity to go above Gamba after an own goal by Japan international Masato Morishige led to a 1-0 home loss to mid-table Nagoya Grampus Eight.

Tokyo have 23 points along with Yokohama F-Marinos, who crushed Matsumoto Yamaga 3-0 away. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)