TOKYO May 30 Urawa Reds scored six second-half goals as the undefeated J-League leaders came from behind to thrash Sagan Tosu 6-1 away on Saturday and stretch their advantage to six points.

Trailing 1-0 at halftime after Kota Mizunuma had opened the scoring for the hosts in the 31st minute, Urawa drew level soon after the break through Yuki Muto.

Yosuke Kashiwagi put them ahead on hour mark before Shinzo Koroki, Slovenian striker Zlatan Ljubijankic, with a late double, and Tsukasa Umesaki took the Reds to 33 points with their 10th win in 13 matches.

Second-placed Sanfrecce Hiroshima were held to a goalless draw at Shonan Bellmare and are on 27 points having played a game more than the leaders.

FC Tokyo replaced champions Gamba Osaka in third spot with a 2-1 home win over Kashiwa Reysol and are now within a point of Hiroshima having also played 14 matches.

Gamba, who have reached the last eight of the AFC Champions League, were held to a 1-1 draw at Yokohama F-Marinos. They are two points behind Tokyo with two games in hand. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Ken Ferris)