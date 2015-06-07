TOKYO, June 7 The Urawa Red Diamonds moved to within a point of qualifying for the end-of-season J-League Championship playoffs after beating Shimizu S-Pulse 1-0 on Sunday to maintain their relentless unbeaten run.

Shinzo Koroki struck the winner seven minutes into the second half to move the Reds on to 37 points from 15 matches. The Reds are seven points clear with only two games of the first stage of the season left.

They could have clinched the first stage if Gamba Osaka suffered defeat at home to Vissel Kobe, who instead held the holders to a goalless draw.

Gamba, who chased down the Reds last year to clinch the title en route to a domestic treble, fell to fourth on 28 points but have a game in hand.

Their disappointing draw allowed Sanfrecce Hiroshima to move into second with a dramatic 3-2 win at Champions League quarter-finalists Kashiwa Reysol.

An 88th minute own goal by Daisuke Suzuki gifted Hiroshima all three points just two minutes after Kashiwa had pulled level.

FC Tokyo went third after Yoshinori Muto bagged his 10th goal of the campaign in a 2-1 away win at Matsumoto Yamaga.

The striker announced he would join Bundesliga side Mainz last month.

At the bottom of the standings, Albirex Niigata halted their run of four straight league defeats by holding Nagoya Grampus Eight to a 1-1 draw but remain adrift at the foot of the table on 11 points. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)